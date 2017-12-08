Harlem Globetrotters coming to Wichita Falls in February

The Amazing Feats of Basketball World Tour by the Harlem Globetrotters is coming to Wichita Falls in February. They will take the court at the Kay Yeager Coliseum at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 9.

The Harlem Globetrotters features the world's largest collection of elite dunkers, including six players who have competes in the annual College Slam Dunk contest held during the Final Four weekend, a Guinness World Record holder for slam dunks.

Buy your tickets here or here.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

