The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Natasha Winkler

White Female

DOB: 11-06-77 Blo/Blu

160 Lbs. / 5'02" Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Miguel Clemento Bishop

Hispanic Male

DOB: 05-10-71 Blk/Bro

230 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Fail to Comply with Registration Requirements

Dalanna Anderson-Jordan

Black Female

DOB: 10-08-91 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5'04" Tall

Wanted For: Credit or Debit Card Abuse

Alexis Hunter

White Female

DOB: 07-08-72 Blo/Blu

200 Lbs. / 5'06" Tall

Wanted For: Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 O/1g - U/4g in Drug-Free Zone

Louis Edward Green, Jr.

Black Male

DOB: 11-12-84 Blk/Bro

180 Lbs. / 6'01" Tall

Wanted For: Evading Arrest with Previous Convictions

