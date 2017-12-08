KAUZ, an American Spirit Media station in Wichita Falls, TX is seeking a dynamic, intelligent, creative and energetic account executive to join our sales team.

Experience in media sales or a related field is a plus. The winning candidate will be expected to achieve budget goals, service existing accounts, develop new business and implement advertising solutions for our clients utilizing all of our available platforms.

Candidates should possess good marketing instincts, along with excellent communication and closing skills. Strong software skills in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel are a must, as is the ability to learn new software platforms.

Candidate must have a valid driver’s license, access to an operating automobile that can be used during hours of employment and have automobile liability insurance policy that is in good standing. Please send cover letter and resume to asmcareers@kauz.com. No phone calls, please. EOE-M/F/D/V