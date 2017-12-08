Firefighter dies after collapsing at scene near Bowie

A firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department was life-flighted to the hospital in critical condition Friday after battling a house fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.

Newschannel 6 has learned a firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department, who collapsed while fighting a fire last week, has died.

Bowie Fire Department Chief Doug Paige confirmed Charles Edward Patterson, 60, passed away on Thursday.

Patterson collapsed on Friday, December 1, while fighting a fire near Bowie, according to fire officials.

He was rushed to Central Hospital of Bowie and later transferred to a hospital in Wise County. Patterson was listed in critical condition earlier this week.

