Firefighter dies after collapsing at scene near Bowie

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
BOWIE,TX(RNN Texoma) -

Newschannel 6 has learned a firefighter with the Bowie Rural Fire Department, who collapsed while fighting a fire last week, has died. 

Bowie Fire Department Chief Doug Paige confirmed Charles Edward Patterson, 60, passed away on Thursday. 

Patterson collapsed on Friday, December 1, while fighting a fire near Bowie, according to fire officials. 

He was rushed to Central Hospital of Bowie and later transferred to a hospital in Wise County. Patterson was listed in critical condition earlier this week. 

