It's going to be another cold night, but moderating temperatures are expected Saturday and Sunday before our next cold front drops in next Tuesday. First thing in the morning, temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s. With sunshine, expect highs near 56 by afternoon. Sunday will be warmer with highs near 70. We'll continue with 70's Monday before getting knocked back a little by the middle of next week.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist