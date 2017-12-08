Cold mornings and nice afternoons

Still no rain in the forecast, not even a hint at some showers. As we continue to dry out and see low humidity, breezy winds, fire danger will remain high this week. Burning is discouraged until we see decent rainfall.

For the rest of our weather, we'll continue to see cold mornings with lows near freezing. That'll quickly turn to more pleasant afternoons especially on Monday with highs expected in the low to mid 70s. A cold front will slide through overnight into Tuesday. That'll bring us colder air with highs in the upper 50s for Tuesday and morning temperatures in the 20s on Wednesday. A few more shots of cooler air followed by quick warm-ups for the rest of the week. Head to the First Alert 6 app for the full forecast.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist