Fire danger a concern this week

If you're hoping for rain or snow, you won't like our next 7 days of weather. But if you like a lot of sun and and comfortable temperatures, then I got the forecast for you. Overnight lows this week will be cold with many lows in the 30s but during the day it'll be nice. For Sunday and Monday, highs will be near 70 degrees. A cold front moves through on Tuesday and that will drop our highs into the 50s before we're back in the 60s for the rest of the week.

Like I said, no rain in the forecast and our dry conditions will only get drier this week. With low humidity in place, fire danger is a big concern throughout the week.

Zach Holder, First Alert Meteorologist