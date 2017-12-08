WF man warns neighborhood of package thieves

Like many people, this holiday season, Andrew Alder and his wife are doing their Christmas shopping online.

"We have packages coming daily," said Alder. "I work from home the majority of the time and see people coming and going. This time it was about 5:15 in the afternoon"

When a man dressed in camouflage walked up to Alder's porch, he thought it was the UPS delivery man. His German Sheppard, Jack got his attention.

After Alder opened the door, the man dropped the package, ran to his car, and sped off. That is when his wife noticed the man tried to lift their packages.

Alder immediately called the police, with a description of the man who tried to steal the box from his porch. The next step was getting the word out on the Nextdoor App so that his neighbors can be on the lookout.

"It spread like wildfire," said Alder. "It's good to get the word out that there are actually people trying to steal your stuff."

Wichita Falls Police Officer, Timothy Johnson said the couple did everything right.

"Your safety is more important than the things that can be replaced," said Johnson. "Just be mindful of what is going on around you and protect yourself."

Alder hopes his tip to officers and online helped their neighborhood to be aware.

"Everybody in this general area was able to keep an eye out and just hopefully watch for your packages," said Alder.

There are other delivery options recommended by police if you don't want packages sitting on your porch.One way is by having to sign for your packages. The second, have them delivered to where you work.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved