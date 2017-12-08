Christmas tradition lights the way in the Morningside neighborhood

A tradition that started in the 80s still lights the way in the Morningside neighborhood. The roads will be lined with 2500 luminaries.

The Vice President of the Morningside Neighborhood Association, Pat Osoinach said they started preparing this year by folding paper sacks back in October.

"Luminarias are brown paper sacks filled with sand and candles that light the way home during the Christmas season," Osoinach said.

All 2500 are hand placed by the residents lighting the way not only to their home put back into history.

"Many of the houses in this neighborhood were built in the early 20s and it's important to the neighborhood to carry on the history and the tradition of this early neighborhood," Osoinach said, "and one of the ways that we have managed to do that is with the luminaria display."

The Morningside Luminaires can only be viewed this weekend, Dec 9 and 10. Guest enter at Grant St. off of 9th street. There will be signs to keep traffic flowing in one direction. Osoinach suggests dimming car lights or using parking lights throughout the neighborhood.

"I would encourage the entire Wichita Falls community to take the time either this coming Saturday or this coming Sunday to come drive through Morningside," Osoinach said. "Not only is it a historic area, but it has the most beautiful luminaria display and we would invite everyone to come and enjoy it.

