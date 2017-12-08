Longtime WF resident running for TX Gov.

Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Without legislation, many agencies would run out of money after midnight Friday and grind to a close.
Two looming questions threaten to snag the seemingly smooth trajectory of the Republicans' massive tax legislation now in its final leg in Congress.
President Donald Trump is urging Alabama voters to support Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, saying on Twitter the "LAST thing" his agenda needs is a "Liberal Democrat" in the Senate.
A longtime Wichita Falls resident is running for Texas governor against another former Wichitan, Governor Greg Abbott.
