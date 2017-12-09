HS football playoffs: Dec. 8

More>>

Scores and highlights from Friday's high school basketball tournaments in Texoma

Scores and highlights from Friday's high school basketball tournaments in Texoma

Iowa Park vs. Archer City basketball. / Source: KAUZ

Iowa Park vs. Archer City basketball. / Source: KAUZ

HS hoops tournament scores and highlights, Dec. 8

HS hoops tournament scores and highlights, Dec. 8

Highlights from two games featuring Texoma teams, and another game played in Texoma Friday night!

Highlights from two games featuring Texoma teams, and another game played in Texoma Friday night!

Graham's Tucker Horn scans the defense during their 69-41 win over Bushland. / Source: KAUZ

Graham's Tucker Horn scans the defense during their 69-41 win over Bushland. / Source: KAUZ

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD