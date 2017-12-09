HS football playoffs: Dec. 8 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS football playoffs: Dec. 8

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Graham's Tucker Horn scans the defense during their 69-41 win over Bushland. / Source: KAUZ Graham's Tucker Horn scans the defense during their 69-41 win over Bushland. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Reg. I-4A Div. I Final - Saginaw

Hirschi               21 (11-3)
#8 Stephenville  31 (12-2)

Reg. I-4A Div. II Final - Lubbock

#4 Graham  69 (14-0)
Bushland     41 (11-3)

#4 Graham vs #3 Texarkana Pleasant Grove (14-0): 7 p.m. Thursday at The Star in Frisco

Reg. II-2A Div. II Final - Iowa Park

#2 Albany      12 (13-1)
#3 Muenster  28 (14-0)

