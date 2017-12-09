Dog and owners race to finish Christmas 5K

Racers laced up their shoes while the dogs got their leaches for the Santa Paws Hustle 5K

The event was put on by the Wichita Falls YMCA and P.E.T.S Low-Cost Spay and Neuter.

The run started at Lake Wichita Park, and routed around the park.

Proceeds from the race will go toward the YMCA and the P.E.T.S clinic.

The winner of Saturday's race was Lorenzo Ruyna and his dog hammer.

"It is great to see the community to recognize P.E.T.S. and to help out the YMCA," said Ruyna who is an employee at P.E.T.S. "They are both two parts of the community and so it's really great seeing people come out to support."

Other awards included best dog costume and best dog and owner costume.

