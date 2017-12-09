Wild birds introduced at "Owl be Home for Christmas" event

Folks got to get up close and personal with a few wild birds Saturday

at Smith's Gardentown.

The wild bird rescue held their "Owl be Home for Christmas" event where people could see the different kinds of birds from the rescue.

Proceeds went toward a new wild bird rescue building.

"These education birds really help people learn about the wild birds that live around here how important they are," said Katherine Smith, owner of Smith's Gardentown.

Shoppers could donate money to help build the new wild bird rescue building that will be built at Lake Wichita Park.

