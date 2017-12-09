Texoma Christian Care Center hosts "Tinsel Town Texoma"

President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
Aided by scandal, Democrats still fighting math and history in Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.
Two looming questions threaten to snag the seemingly smooth trajectory of the Republicans' massive tax legislation now in its final leg in Congress.
