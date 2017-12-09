Texoma Christian Care Center hosts "Tinsel Town Texoma" - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Texoma Christian Care Center hosts "Tinsel Town Texoma"

By Sarah Hines, Reporter, Weekend Anchor
Connect
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Texoma Christian Care Center hosted its Tinsel Town Texoma event Saturday.

There were vendors there selling all sorts of Christmas goods fit for anyone's Christmas list.

A few of the residents even got a chance to get in on some of the fun of selling.

"They have made crafts themselves to have a booth," said the executive director, Jaymee Holder.  "They've been the ones promoting it.  It's important to them to see the encouragement from the community."

Money raised will go to help pay for activities for the Christian Care Center.

