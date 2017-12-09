Boil order in Archer City lifted - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Boil order in Archer City lifted

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source:RNN) (Source:RNN)
ARCHER CITY(RNN Texoma) -

The boil order that was in effect for Archer City has been lifted.

As of 10 a.m Saturday, the city has taken corrective action to restore adequate pressure and testing has shown that the water no longer requires boiling.

Archer County officials originally issued the boil order on Friday, December 8 due to a loss of pressure because of a water line break.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Trump hails civil rights heroes; protesters pan his record

    Trump hails civil rights heroes; protesters pan his record

    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:11 AM EST2017-12-09 08:11:41 GMT
    Saturday, December 9 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-12-09 23:04:27 GMT

    President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.

    President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.

  • Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5 million to carry his child

    Ex-aide: Rep. Franks offered $5 million to carry his child

    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:31 AM EST2017-12-09 08:31:52 GMT
    Saturday, December 9 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-12-09 23:04:11 GMT

    Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.

    Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.

  • Aided by scandal, Dems fighting math and history in Alabama

    Aided by scandal, Dems fighting math and history in Alabama

    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:32 PM EST2017-12-09 20:32:10 GMT
    Saturday, December 9 2017 6:04 PM EST2017-12-09 23:04:05 GMT

    Aided by scandal, Democrats still fighting math and history in Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.

    Aided by scandal, Democrats still fighting math and history in Alabama Senate race against Republican Roy Moore.

    •   
Powered by Frankly