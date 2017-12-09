Free meal for Wichita County men in blue - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Free meal for Wichita County men in blue

WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

The Wichita County community came together to honor those who serve and protect our streets.

The first ever Back the Blue Meal served dozens of Wichita County law enforcement officers.

Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park hosted the event. The boys in blue were treated to a free barbeque meal. 

They could take it to go or stick around and catch the big game in the reception room. 

"Any officer that falls in the line of duty we perform all of their services at no charge so today's event is an outgrowth of that to show we appreciate everything they do," Monte Lee the event coordinator said. "Because they support us, we wanted to show our support for them."

The funeral home will host another free meal in February of next year. This time it is for Wichita County firefighters.

