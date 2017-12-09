WF City Councilor At-Large early voting results - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WF City Councilor At-Large early voting results

By Christian Terry, Digital Producer
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Early voting results for Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large are in.

Bobby Whiteley                 1251.    69.35%

Penny Miller.                         553.  30.65 %

