Whiteley voted new WF City Councilor

Wichita Falls voters made their decision Saturday nighton who will fill the City Councilor At-Large seat. Bobby Whiteley is the new City Councilor.

Whiteley received 1594 votes totaling 68.38%

Penny Miller got 737 votes and 31.62%

Whiteley ran against Penny Miller after a November 7th election ended in a runoff between the two.

