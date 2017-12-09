HS Basketball Tournament scores: Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -
Boys
Union Square Bulldog Classic - Burkburnett
Canon Randall 71
Lubbock Monterey 51
Consolation Championship
Fort Worth YMLA 52
Burkburnett 51
BURK: Kendarious Horton 27 pts, Gavin Morris 14 pts Jalen White - All Tournament
Whitehouse 67
Planview 55
Championship Game
Rider 70
Highland Park 50
RID: TY Caswell 24 pts -Tournament MVP, Nick Darcus 18 pts, Jorge Vargas - All tournament
Wildcat Classic - Archer City
Consolation
Jacksboro 41
Windthorst 34
3rd Place Game
Archer City 55
Haskell 17
Championship Game
Iowa Park 56
Henrietta 38
IP: Billy Pearson 23 pts
HEN: Mason Machman 17 pts
Boys MVP - IP: Billy Pearson
All Tournament Team-
Iowa Park- Kaden Ashlock, Noah Diaz
Henrietta- Mason Marchman, Seth Sanderson
Archer City- Kolbi Cox, Morgan Wylie
Haskell- RJ Chavez
Jacksboro- Dalton Harp
Dr Pepper Invitational - Vernon
Maroon Bracket
Childress JV 57
Quanah 55
QUA: Hudspeth 17 pts, Sossaman 10 pts
Consolation Championship Game
Electra 44
Seymour 46
SEY: Holden 16, pts Gann 10 pts
ELE: D.Deliz 16 pts, Barrera 12 pts, A.Jones 12 pts
3rd Place Game
San Jacinto 65
Vernon 62
VER: Brent McCallon 11 pts
Championship Game
Hirschi JV 37
Dalhart 72
Boys Maroon MVP: Robbie Devries, Dalhart
Boys Maroon All-Tournament Team: Zach Barsalou, Dalhart; Kenta Manuel, Hirschi JV; Tyler Reeves, Vernon; Jonathon Baker, San Jacinto.
Silver Bracket
Munday 34
Wellington JV 28
MUN: Redder 14 pts, Leija 10 pts
Consolation Championship Game
Bryson 46
Crowell 39
BRY: Davidson 16pts, Houser 15 pts
CRO: Reeves 15 pts, Hayes 14 pts
3rd Place Game
Vernon JV 48
Hirschi 9th 46
Championship Game
Midway 50
Gold-Burg 66
GB: Miller 27 pts, Parrish 22 pts
MID: Ostermann 29 pts, Wyatt 10. pts
Boys Silver MVP: Copeland Miller, Gold-Burg.
Boys Silver All-Tournament Team: Brayden Houser, Bryson; Michael Reeves, Crowell; Wade Whatley, Vernon JV; Blake Ostermann, Midway.
White Bracket
Harrold 43
Chillicothe 23
HAR: Clouse 21 pts
CHI: Belcher 7 pts
Championship Game
Quanah JV 54
Harrold 51
HAR: Clouse 16 pts, White 13 pts
Boys White MVP: Hunter Coley, Quanah JV.
Mesquite Pit Classic - Poolville
3rd Place game
Springtown 53
Holliday 59
HOL: Noah Parker, Brayden Wyatt - All-Tournament
Decatur Invitational Tournament
3rd Place Game
Lubbock Trinity Christian 55
#2 Bowie 53
Glen Rose Tournament
3rd Place Game
Nocona 70
Graford 61
Chico Tournament
Notre Dame 37
WF Heat 44
ND: Jack Trivette 15 pts
Girls
Dr Pepper Invitational - Vernon
Maroon Bracket
Munday 57
San Jacinto 49
MUN: Thompson 25 pts
Consolation Championship Game
Quanah 49
Electra 30
QUA: Cheng 17 pts, Simmons 14 pts
ELE: Daniel 14 pts, Waggoner 11 pts
3rd Place Game
Vernon 58
Crowell 45
VER: Dixon 12 pts, McBride 12 pts
CRO: K.Carroll 16 pts, B.Carroll 10 pts, Manney 10 pts
Championship Game
Wellington 36
Dalhart 27
Girls Maroon MVP: Savannah Summerall, Wellington.
Girls Maroon All-Tournament: Alyssa Waggoner, Electra; Kelly Carroll, Crowell; Jaylan Cantu, Wellington; Karlee Orman, Dalhart.
Silver Bracket
Northside 34
Gold-Burg 23
VNS: Teague 20 pts
GB: Lyons 11 pts
Consolation Championship Game
Vernon JV 28
Chillicothe 48
CHI: Perkins 16pts, Knowles 15pts
3rd Place Game
Christ Academy 39
Bryson 27
CA: Danielle Okeke 17 pts, Spragins 13 pts
BRY: Davidson 12 pts
Championship Game
Wellington JV 29
Higgins 32
Girls Silver MVP: Cora Watson, Higgins
Girls Silver All-Tournament Team: Cara Watson, Higgins, Ryan Knowles Chillicothe; Sydney Davidson, Bryson; Danielle Okeke, Christ Academy.
White Bracket
Guthrie JV 45
Harrold 38
HAR: Perez 17pts
Championship Game
Holliday JV 58
Guthrie JV 23
Girls White MVP: Kaitlyn Weatherread, Holliday JV.
Wildcat Classic - Archer City
Breckenridge 55
City View 41
Consolation
Lipan 45
Olney 19
3rd Place Game
Iowa park 42
Henrietta 29
Championship Game
Archer City 33
Haskell 25
AC: Hanna 10 pts
Girls MVP- AC: Kacey Hasley
All Tournament team-
AC- Kennedy Huseman, Sam Clements
Haskell- Landry Hanson, Taylor Manske
Iowa Park- Isabel Diaz, Lyndsi Chitwood
Henrietta-maddie Brown, Addie Duncan
Lipan- Joy Miller, Madison Moudy
Mesquite Pit Classic - Poolville
#6 Windthorst 61
Huckabay 32
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 32 pts - All Tournament; Kora Pennartz Claire Hemmi - All Tournament
Chico Tournament
Championship Game
#7 Notre Dame 28
Newcastle 53
ND: Kamryn Macha 12 pts, Ellen Parkey 10 pts; Reagan Macha Ellen Parkey - All Tournament
Era Tournament
#22 Nocona 63
Boyd 53
NOC:Averee Klienhans 29 pts
Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved