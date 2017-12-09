HS Basketball Tournament scores: Saturday - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS Basketball Tournament scores: Saturday

By Quinton Walter, Sports Anchor, Reporter
Archer City's Morgan Wylie celebrates with a teammate after hitting a three pointer vs. Haskell. / Source: KAUZ Archer City's Morgan Wylie celebrates with a teammate after hitting a three pointer vs. Haskell. / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Union Square Bulldog Classic - Burkburnett

Canon Randall       71
Lubbock Monterey 51

Consolation Championship

Fort Worth YMLA 52
Burkburnett          51
BURK: Kendarious Horton 27 pts, Gavin Morris 14 pts Jalen White - All Tournament 

Whitehouse  67
Planview       55

Championship Game

Rider                70
Highland Park 50
RID: TY Caswell 24 pts -Tournament MVP, Nick Darcus 18 pts, Jorge Vargas - All tournament 

Wildcat Classic - Archer City

Consolation 

Jacksboro 41 
Windthorst 34

3rd Place Game

Archer City 55 
Haskell 17

Championship Game

Iowa Park 56 
Henrietta 38
IP: Billy Pearson 23 pts
HEN: Mason Machman 17 pts

Boys MVP - IP: Billy Pearson

All Tournament Team-
Iowa Park- Kaden Ashlock, Noah Diaz
Henrietta- Mason Marchman, Seth Sanderson
Archer City- Kolbi Cox, Morgan Wylie
Haskell- RJ Chavez
Jacksboro- Dalton Harp


Dr Pepper Invitational - Vernon

Maroon Bracket

Childress JV 57
Quanah 55
QUA: Hudspeth 17 pts, Sossaman 10 pts

Consolation Championship Game

Electra 44
Seymour 46
SEY: Holden 16, pts Gann 10 pts 
ELE: D.Deliz 16 pts, Barrera 12 pts, A.Jones 12 pts 

3rd Place Game

San Jacinto 65
Vernon        62
VER: Brent McCallon 11 pts 

Championship Game

Hirschi JV 37
Dalhart      72

Boys Maroon MVP: Robbie Devries, Dalhart

Boys Maroon All-Tournament Team: Zach Barsalou, Dalhart; Kenta Manuel, Hirschi JV; Tyler Reeves, Vernon; Jonathon Baker, San Jacinto.

Silver Bracket 

Munday 34
Wellington JV 28
MUN: Redder 14 pts, Leija 10 pts 

Consolation Championship Game

Bryson   46
Crowell   39
BRY: Davidson 16pts, Houser 15 pts 
CRO: Reeves 15 pts, Hayes 14 pts

3rd Place Game

Vernon JV  48
Hirschi 9th  46

Championship Game

Midway 50
Gold-Burg  66
GB: Miller 27 pts, Parrish 22 pts 
MID: Ostermann 29 pts,  Wyatt 10. pts 

Boys Silver MVP: Copeland Miller, Gold-Burg.

Boys Silver All-Tournament Team: Brayden Houser, Bryson; Michael Reeves, Crowell; Wade Whatley, Vernon JV; Blake Ostermann, Midway.

White Bracket

Harrold 43
Chillicothe 23
HAR: Clouse 21 pts 
CHI: Belcher 7 pts

Championship Game

Quanah JV 54
Harrold       51
HAR: Clouse 16 pts, White 13 pts

Boys White MVP: Hunter Coley, Quanah JV.

Mesquite Pit Classic - Poolville

3rd Place game

Springtown 53
Holliday      59
HOL: Noah Parker, Brayden Wyatt - All-Tournament

Decatur Invitational Tournament

3rd Place Game

Lubbock Trinity Christian 55
#2 Bowie                          53

Glen Rose Tournament

3rd Place Game

Nocona  70
Graford  61

Chico Tournament

Notre Dame  37
WF Heat       44
ND: Jack Trivette 15 pts


Girls 

Dr Pepper Invitational - Vernon

Maroon Bracket 

Munday       57
San Jacinto 49
MUN: Thompson 25 pts 

Consolation Championship Game

Quanah 49
Electra  30
QUA: Cheng 17 pts, Simmons 14 pts
ELE: Daniel 14 pts, Waggoner 11 pts

3rd Place Game

Vernon  58
Crowell 45
VER: Dixon 12 pts, McBride 12 pts 
CRO: K.Carroll 16 pts, B.Carroll 10 pts, Manney 10 pts

Championship Game

Wellington 36
Dalhart  27

Girls Maroon MVP: Savannah Summerall, Wellington.

Girls Maroon All-Tournament: Alyssa Waggoner, Electra; Kelly Carroll, Crowell; Jaylan Cantu, Wellington; Karlee Orman, Dalhart.

Silver Bracket 

Northside  34
Gold-Burg  23
VNS: Teague 20 pts 
GB: Lyons 11 pts

Consolation Championship Game

Vernon JV  28
Chillicothe 48
CHI: Perkins 16pts, Knowles 15pts 

3rd Place Game

Christ Academy 39
Bryson               27
CA: Danielle Okeke 17 pts, Spragins 13 pts
 BRY: Davidson 12 pts

Championship Game

Wellington JV  29
Higgins            32

Girls Silver MVP: Cora Watson, Higgins

Girls Silver All-Tournament Team: Cara Watson, Higgins, Ryan Knowles Chillicothe; Sydney Davidson, Bryson; Danielle Okeke, Christ Academy.

White Bracket

Guthrie JV 45
Harrold      38
HAR:  Perez 17pts 

Championship Game 

Holliday JV 58
Guthrie JV  23

Girls White MVP: Kaitlyn Weatherread, Holliday JV.

Wildcat Classic - Archer City

Breckenridge 55 
City View 41

Consolation

Lipan 45 
Olney 19

3rd Place Game

Iowa park 42 
Henrietta  29

Championship Game

Archer City 33 
Haskell       25
AC: Hanna 10 pts                       

Girls MVP- AC: Kacey Hasley

All Tournament team-
AC- Kennedy Huseman, Sam Clements
Haskell- Landry Hanson, Taylor Manske
Iowa Park- Isabel Diaz, Lyndsi Chitwood
Henrietta-maddie Brown, Addie Duncan
Lipan-  Joy Miller, Madison Moudy

Mesquite Pit Classic - Poolville

#6 Windthorst  61 
Huckabay        32
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 32 pts - All Tournament; Kora Pennartz Claire Hemmi - All Tournament 

Chico Tournament

Championship Game

#7 Notre Dame  28
Newcastle          53
ND: Kamryn Macha 12 pts, Ellen Parkey 10 pts; Reagan Macha Ellen Parkey - All Tournament 

Era Tournament

#22 Nocona  63
Boyd             53
NOC:Averee Klienhans 29 pts

