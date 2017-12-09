Bobby Whiteley humbled by runoff election win - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Bobby Whiteley humbled by runoff election win

© (Source:RNN Texoma) © (Source:RNN Texoma)
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Bobby Whiteley won the Wichita Falls Councilor-At-Large runoff election with almost 69-percent of the votes against Penny Miller, who received almost 32-percent, on Saturday.

Whiteley, a native Wichitan, said he felt humbled by the support of loved ones and the public. He graduated from Rider High School and worked for the city's fire department for more than 28 years.

Almost 16,000 Wichita Falls residents voted for him.

He said he is excited to get started.

Whiteley almost won last month but needed the majority vote to take it all. He missed it by just 23 votes.

Whiteley said he is ecstatic to get to work and believes the experience of growing up in the city will help him serve the people he calls his friends and neighbors.

"I'm really excited to represent the whole city," Whiteley said. "I lived in every corner of the city. I've got friends spread out throughout the city so I'm excited to represent everybody."
Whiteley said he looks forward to finding out what his wife picks out for him to wear when he's sworn in the next city council meeting.

Newschannel 6 reached out to Penny Miller for a comment and we have not heard back.

This is the first runoff election in Wichita Falls since 2007 and it cost more than $10,000.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

 

    Sunday, December 10 2017 3:08 AM EST2017-12-10 08:08:33 GMT
