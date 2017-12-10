Salvation Army provides Christmas for 1000 Texoma children

It is the holiday season and every child is counting down the days until they can see what they got under the tree, but for some kids, they may not wake up to anything.

The Salvation Army in Wichita Falls works hard every year to make sure children in Texoma has a great Christmas.

Major Charma Green has been apart of the Salvation Army for more than 30 years.

One of her favorite things is the holiday season.

"The older you get, the less it's about what you want for Christmas and more about what you can give to others," said Green. "I love getting to help a child have a Merry Christmas with something they have on their wish list."

1,000 children in Texoma are on Angel Trees this year.

Joseph Nichols volunteered in handing out gifts in 2016.

He did it because he remembers what Christmas was like for his family when he was young.

"When I was 7 we didn't have much for Christmas," said Nichols. "All we had was a tree drawn on the wall with some crayon. The next year, the Salvation Army came and we were able to actually get some presents."

People and businesses in the community adopt angels from the tree to help that to help with the need.

"It helps them find a way of giving and giving back to someone in their community," said Green.

The Salvation Army will deliver about 3000 toys this year.

Any child that isn't adopted, the organization buys what is left on the list, with money collected during the year by fundraisers.

Green said everything helps.

"Sometimes somebody wants to adopt an angel but they are not able to get much for the angel and they want to do something," said Green. "That is wonderful."

It is the stories that green hears from others, that is the most encouraging.

"People will say 'if it wasn't for the salvation army and that doll that I got at Christmas we wouldn't have had a Christmas,'" said Green. "The joy of Christmas is seeing a child's face."

If you picked up an angel tree this year, the deadline to turn in toys December 15.

Toys and the angel cards can be dropped off at:

Any Walmart location

Sikes Senter Mall on Midwestern Parkway Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Salvation Army on 403 7th Street Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

