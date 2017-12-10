Miller congratulates Whiteley on council win

Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.
Most statewide Republican officeholders in Alabama say they will vote for Republican Roy Moore in the U.S. Senate race with at least one notable exception.
Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.
Officials with the federal government say it's time to consider the possibility that endangered right whales could become extinct unless new steps are taken to protect them.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.
A fire in Wichita Falls damaged several buildings Saturday.
A fire in Wichita Falls damaged several buildings Saturday.
The runner up for the Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large is congratulating the winner.
The runner up for the Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large is congratulating the winner.