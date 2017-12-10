Miller congratulates Whiteley on council win

The runner up for the Wichita Falls City Councilor At-Large is congratulating the winner.

Last night, Bobby Whiteley won the runoff election with almost 69 percent of the vote. Whiteley ran against Penny Miller who received almost 32 percent.

We reached out to Miller who had this to say about Whiteley's win.

"Congratulations to Bobby Whiteley for winning the City Council At-Large seat. I know he will do a good job representing the citizens of Wichita Falls."

She went on to thank those who helped her campaign and voted. She added she will continue to work on making the community better.

