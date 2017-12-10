Structure fire damages several buildings in WF

A fire in Wichita Falls damaged several buildings Saturday.

It happened in the 2300 block of Roberts Avenue at around 8:35 p.m Saturday.

Officials say a car port and a storage building at one house was damaged with estimates being around $5000.

They say the home next to that home also received damage estimated at around $2000.

The fire than spread backwards to a home on Bullington Street.

A car was also damaged in the fire.

The cause of that fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved