Texas A&M football player arrested for threatening to kill several people with rifle

The College Station Police Department said they arrested a Texas A&M football player along with another man for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Dec. 10 at around 2:27 a.m. officers responded to 1711 Harvey Mitchell Parkway at the Campus Village Apartments in College Station.

It was reported two men pointed a firearm at several people and threatened to kill them.

When officers arrived they located the suspect's vehicle leaving the apartment complex.

Police were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and arrest both driver and passenger. They were identified as 23-year-old Zaycoven Henderson and 24-year-old Terry Florez Jr.

Officers learned that Henderson pointed a rifle at one of the victims and also threatened the other two victims by stating he would kill them.

Police said the rifle had been discarded by Henderson in a nearby wooded area in an attempt to conceal the firearm.

Officers were able to locate the firearm which matched the exact description given by the victims.

Henderson is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, tampering with evidence, and possession of marijuana.

Florez Jr. is being charged with possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing.

