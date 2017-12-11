The Wichita Falls Police Department is looking for this week's Manhunt Monday suspect.

Deonte Greer, 19, is wanted for Aggravated Robbery. Greer stands six feet tall and weighs 250 pounds.

If you know where he is you are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name.

If your tip helps lead to an arrest it could earn you a $500 cash reward.

