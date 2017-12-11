Burn ban issued in Montague Co.

A burn ban was issued on Monday afternoon for Montague County. The sheriff's office posted the order to its Facebook page around noon.
The burn ban is in effect for the next 90 days. A copy of the burn ban order can be found below.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Better Business Bureau has released a new investigative study titled "Pop-Ups and Imposters: A BBB Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Tech Support Fraud."
Jefferson County has put a burn ban into effect for the next seven days.
A 20-year-old Wichita Falls man, wanted for the late August murder of Clifton Carr, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday morning.
