Burn ban issued in Montague Co. - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burn ban issued in Montague Co.

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
MONTAGUE COUNTY,TX (KAUZ) -

A burn ban was issued on Monday afternoon for Montague County. The sheriff's office posted the order to its Facebook page around noon. 

The burn ban is in effect for the next 90 days. A copy of the burn ban order can be found below.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved
 

Powered by Frankly