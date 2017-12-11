Murder suspect arrested in New Orleans is extradited to Wichita Co.

WFPD officials said members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested James Sherman Green, III on Tuesday.
Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.
Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
The Better Business Bureau has released a new investigative study titled "Pop-Ups and Imposters: A BBB Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Tech Support Fraud."
Jefferson County has put a burn ban into effect for the next seven days.
A 20-year-old Wichita Falls man, wanted for the late August murder of Clifton Carr, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday morning.
