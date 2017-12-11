Murder suspect arrested in New Orleans is extradited to Wichita Co.

Wichita Falls police say a man who was shot Sunday evening in a Little Caesar's Pizza parking lot died from his injuries.

Wichita Falls Police announced on Monday afternoon the suspect vehicle in the murder of a 20-year-old man was found.

WFPD officials said members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested James Sherman Green, III on Tuesday.

A 20-year-old Wichita Falls man, wanted for the late August murder of Clifton Carr, was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Monday morning.

James Sherman Green, III was caught in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 21 by members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Green was wanted in connection with the shooting death of Clifton Carr on August 27 in the Little Caesars parking lot on Seymour Highway.

The vehicle Green was believed to have fled the scene was found on August 28. Green was extradited from Louisiana and was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail around 6:25 a.m. on Monday.

His bond for the murder charge has been set at $100,000.

