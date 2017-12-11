BBB working to tackle tech support fraud

The Better Business Bureau has released a new investigative study titled "Pop-Ups and Imposters: A BBB Study of the Growing Worldwide Problem of Tech Support Fraud."

The study revealed the different ways people are trying to scam others through cold calls, pop-ups, etc. to gain access to your personal information and money.

The Wichita Falls BBB said it is a problem in the area and are hoping this new study helps decrease the number of victims.

