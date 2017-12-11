Man arrested for attempted robbery at Cash Store

A Wichita Falls man, already behind bars, added an attempted aggravated robbery charge to his list over the weekend.

On Friday, officers with the WFPD served the warrant to Jeh'Cobi Barnes, 21, at the Wichita Co. Jail.

The arrest warrant stemmed from an incident on November 7. Around 4:03 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Cash Store on Southwest Parkway in reference to an attempted robbery.

Employees said a black man, wearing a white bandana over his face, black pants, and white tennis shoes, and a dark colored top attempted to open the door of the store.

Employees said the suspect was carrying a gun in his hand. The door was magnetically locked so the suspect was not able to get in because employees believed the suspect was there to rob the store.

While officers were investigating this crime, a call came in around 4:20 p.m. at Western Finance on Kemp Blvd. Officers were told two suspects had gone in and robbed the store with a gun.

One of the suspects was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in the attempted robbery at the Cash Store earlier that afternoon. The second suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with no facial covering.

The witness said she saw the suspect vehicle parking on Avenue H and at the same time she saw the two suspects sneaking around the back of Western Finance and go to the front.

Shortly after, the witness said she saw the two suspects run back to the vehicle as it drove away from the scene.

The witness was able to take photos of the suspect vehicle and its tag number. The tag numbered returned to a woman who lived in Wichita Falls. The woman said the vehicle was owned and driven by Barnes. While in the area, officers observed the suspect vehicle being wiped down by Barnes.

Later, a warrant was issued for Barnes' arrest. Barnes admitted to police in being involved in the Western Finance robbery. When questioned about the attempted robbery of the Cash Store, Barnes said he just waited in the car.

Officers believe Barnes was the suspect who attempted to go into the Cash Store to rob it because he was wearing the same clothes in the Cash Store video that he was wearing in the Western Finance robbery.

Barnes is in the Wichita Co. Jail on a combined $802,500 bond.

