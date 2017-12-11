Man arrested for attempted robbery at Cash Store

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
After collecting over 48,000 pounds of canned goods just a month ago, Kiowa Casino is at it again but this time with toys.
Every year millions fall victim to internet scams and this year is no different.
Wichita Falls ISD becomes the first school district in Texas to test a new pre-reading program that will teach children basic reading skills before they start kindergarten.
