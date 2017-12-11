Cold Front Delivers Cooler Tuesday

After a high of 72 in Wichita Falls Monday, today will be noticeably cooler thanks to an overnight cold front. We're waking up to a cold north wind today, with wind chills in the low 30s. Today will be a sunny day and not necessarily windy. Afternoon highs will be in the mid and upper 50s. Wednesday will be warmer than today thanks to sunny skies and a west breeze. Look for highs near 70. It will be a seasonable finish to the work week with highs near our almanac normals for this week. Concern is growing for our weekend weather. A powerful storm system will pass through and, while it likely won't bring rain to Texoma, it will likely bring strong winds. With very dry conditions over the past 2 months, fire danger will be very high with every windy day.

John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist