Ever Changing Forecast

North winds return tonight along with more cool weather. By morning, most places will be in the lower 30s. Tuesday looks like a cool day with highs in the lower to middle 50s despite full sunshine. A warm up is in store for Wednesday with highs back in the 70s before another cool front knocks temperatures down a little for Thursday.
Expect lots of ups and downs with cool fronts every 2 or 3 days into next week. No rain in sight.
Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist
3601 Seymour Highway
Wichita Falls, TX 76309
(940) 322.6957
rhaddox@kauz.com
(940) 322-6957EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.