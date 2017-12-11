Ever Changing Forecast

North winds return tonight along with more cool weather. By morning, most places will be in the lower 30s. Tuesday looks like a cool day with highs in the lower to middle 50s despite full sunshine. A warm up is in store for Wednesday with highs back in the 70s before another cool front knocks temperatures down a little for Thursday.

Expect lots of ups and downs with cool fronts every 2 or 3 days into next week. No rain in sight.

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist