Ever Changing Forecast

By Ken Johnson, Chief Broadcast Meteorologist
North winds return tonight along with more cool weather. By morning, most places will be in the lower 30s. Tuesday looks like a cool day with highs in the lower to middle 50s despite full sunshine. A warm up is in store for Wednesday with highs back in the 70s before another cool front knocks temperatures down a little for Thursday. 

Expect lots of ups and downs with cool fronts every 2 or 3 days into next week. No rain in sight. 

Ken Johnson, First Alert Chief Meteorologist 

