Two fires burn more than 100 acres in Clay Co.

Fire officials in Clay County were busy Monday morning. Several agencies worked to contain two separate grass fires.

The first sparked just east of Henrietta behind the Pecan Shed. Around 100 acres burned as a result of the fire.

The second fire was near Ringgold and burned close to five acres. Agencies were alerted about both fires around 9:30 a.m. Ringgold, Blue Grove, Jolly, Henrietta and Lake Arrowhead fire departments assisted.

One structure was threatened but saved according to fire officials. No injuries were reported.

