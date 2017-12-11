Kiowa Casino collects over 4,000 toys for local organizations

After collecting more than 48,000 pounds of canned goods just a month ago, Kiowa Casino is at it again but this time with toys.

Kiowa Casino's 9th annual Toy Drive ended last weekend. Today they loaded bags filled with toys in trucks to local organizations such as Child Advocates, Sheppard Air Force Base, Wichita Falls Fire, Toys for Tots, and the Salvation Army.

Jon Peters, Assistant General Manager of Kiowa Casino, says it's nice to see his employee's and customer's hard work pay off.

"They are very special to us. Not only does our staff enjoy working this time of year, and working with our guests coming in, to see the support that benefits not only us here but the children and other organizations. I think that's the greater value of everything," said Jon Peters.

Kiowa Casino collected over 4,000 toys, almost doubling what they collected in last year's Toy Drive.

