Olney Interim Police Chief receives Medal of Valor

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
The highest decoration for bravery was given to the Olney Interim Police Chief Monday night.
Olney Interim Police Chief Robert Cross is working to get the city’s police station up to code.
Four people were injured, including the suspect, 27-year-old Akayed Ullah, according to the New York Fire Department. All injuries are non-life-threatening.
After collecting over 48,000 pounds of canned goods just a month ago, Kiowa Casino is at it again but this time with toys.
