Olney police station in need of renovations

Olney Interim Police Chief Robert Cross is working to get the city’s police station up to code.

At Monday night’s city council meeting he talked about the $5,000 needed to replace rotting wood on the outside of the building, carpet and tile and to repair leaks in the ceiling.

While no action was taken, city leaders recommended that the police department pull money from its current budget.

Chief Cross said something that could help is getting rid of $4,000 worth of extra supplies they do not use.

City leaders agreed to have it auctioned off. Money brought in from those items would then be given back to the department.

