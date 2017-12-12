HS basketball scores and highlights, Dec. 11 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS basketball scores and highlights, Dec. 11

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Noah Caldwell (44) scored a game-high 19 points in Electra's win over Crowell on Monday / Source: KAUZ Noah Caldwell (44) scored a game-high 19 points in Electra's win over Crowell on Monday / Source: KAUZ
ELECTRA, TX (KAUZ) -

Boys

Non-District

St. Josephs (AUS)  36
#3 Bowie                 47

Crowell  19
Electra   54
ELE: Noah Caldwell 19 pts

Wichita Christian  60
Temple (OK)        47
WCS: Evan Findley 23 pts, Jackson Landes 19

Girls

Non-District

Crowell  28
Electra   45
CRO: Blaine Carroll 12 pts
ELE: Alyssa Waggoner 20 pts

Wichita Christian  39
Temple (OK)         66
WCS: Maddison Harris 13 pts

