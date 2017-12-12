Taylor named LSC offensive player of the week

Scores from Monday night and highlights of Crowell's boys at Electra
Whitney Taylor poured in a season-high 18 points to lead Midwestern State to a road win over Angelo State last week to earn Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.
Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.
High School Basketball scores and highlights
