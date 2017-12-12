Taylor named LSC offensive player of the week

FILE: MSU's Whitney Taylor goes to the basket for two of her 14 points against Tarleton State / Source: KAUZ

Whitney Taylor poured in a season-high 18 points to lead Midwestern State to a road win over Angelo State last week to earn Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors.



The senior guard from Melissa connected on four of her seven shots from the field -- all 3-pointers -- and was 6-of-8 from the charity stripe to lead the Mustangs to their third win all time over the Rambelles at the Junell Center Thursday night to improve to 6-2 on the season and to 3-0 in league play.



Taylor connected on four triples for the second consecutive game to move into sole possession of third place on MSU's all-time made 3-pointers list with 129 and needs another four to jump Andrea Buben (132 3s/2006-10) into second.



Taylor leads the Mustangs in scoring at 12.0 points per game and ranks third in the LSC with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game.



Angelo State senior guard Marquita Daniels earned top defensive honors making a combined 13 steals last week as the Rambelles split games with Midwestern State and Cameron. She posted eight of those steals against the Mustangs.



Midwestern State takes on former LSC rival Abilene Christian in exhibition play Saturday afternoon at Moody Coliseum in Abilene. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.

MSU women's soccer ID camp set for Jan. 21st

Midwestern State women's soccer will hold a one-day ID Camp for high school aged players Saturday, Jan. 21, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the MSU Soccer Practice Field.

The MSU Women's Soccer ID Camp is designed to give players a training experience that highlights technical and tactical abilities identified with the Midwestern State program.

Players will take part in technical exercises and small-sided games while working under the direction of the MSU coaching staff. Campers will also be given the opportunity to tour the campus and ask the coaching staff questions about the college recruiting process.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the MSU Soccer Practice Field, while technical exercises and small-sided games run from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Following a lunch break, 11 vs. 11 play runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $75 per player. Interested players can fill out the online pay form at: http://bit.ly/2BbLOOX.

For more information, players can contact assistant coach Hope Siffert (hope.siffert@mwsu.edu, 940-397-6258).

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports/MSU Athletic Communications All Rights Reserved