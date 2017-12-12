Former Wichita Falls resident drops out of Texas governor's race

Lee Weaver, a former resident of Wichita Falls, has announced he's dropping from the race for the governor of Texas.

Yesterday, Weaver posted this message to his Facebook page:

"Good morning, guys. I'm posting to inform you that I have decided to drop out of the race for Governor.

Two main reasons behind this decision are inadequate fundraising and the toll the campaign was taking on my family.

I must acknowledge that the fundraising issues were largely the result of my inexperience in that area. I waited too long to begin and, when I did, I committed too many rookie mistakes. The family issues were a bit more complicated and, of course, personal. But suffice it to say this experience taught me a valuable lesson about listening more closely when everyone in my family is telling me the same thing.

I want to thank everyone who supported and contributed to this campaign. It’s a hell of thing for a person to say they believe you can actually change the world—and then back that up with their own money, time, or talent. I want you all to know that your contributions were not wasted. The #SaveTexasSaveTheWorld vision is absolutely still possible. As I’ve been saying all along all we need to do is to WANT to do it. So please get out there in March and in November and vote to save Texas.

Looking ahead, after taking some time to enjoy the holidays with my loved ones and engage in a polite amount of wound-licking, I intend to identify the highest and best use of the work product created throughout this process. And now that I’ve established, beyond any reasonable doubt, that as a writer-turned-politician, I’m a pretty good writer, that use will likely take the form of lending that talent to causes I believe in. Guaranteed nutrition, social justice, and gun safety reform are the current frontrunners, but I am open to suggestions.

On that note, if you have a cause or a candidate you believe in, and you are in need of a someone to help turn those that belief into an expression, do not hesitate to contact me. I will absolutely help.

That’s pretty much it. If you have any questions for me, don’t hesitate to shoot me a message or a text. And again, thank you.

Lee"

According to the Texas Tribune, the two most prominent names in the race are Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez and Andrew White, the son of late Gov. Mark White.

The last day to register to vote is Monday, February 5, 2018, and early voting begins February 20th.

