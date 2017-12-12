Burn ban issued for Archer County - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Burn ban issued for Archer County

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
ARCHER COUNTY, TX (KAUZ) -

Archer County has become the latest district to issue a burn ban in Texoma. County officials sent out the notice around 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

The order does not apply to any burns approved by the Natural Resource Conservation Service, Cross Timber Prescribed Burn Association, or the chapter of Edwards Plateau Prescribed Burn Association.

A look at the complete order can be found below.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE CURRENT BURN BAN SITUATION CLICK HERE

