WF woman arrested for DWI following single-vehicle accident

A Wichita Falls woman is behind bars, charged with Driving While Intoxicated with one previous conviction.

According to the WFPD, around 6:34 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge in the 400 block of Central Freeway in reference to an accident.

When officers arrived on the scene they could see a silver Mercedes facing north in the southbound lanes. Police said it appeared the driver had gone the wrong direction and crashed into a concrete barrier.

As officers approached the vehicle, the driver was trying to accelerate. Police asked the driver, Terri June Wilson, 54, to step out of the vehicle.

Officers said Wilson was showed signs of intoxication and told them she had drank two glasses of wine after work.

Her vehicle was searched and officers said four empty bottles of wine were found along with three bottles of vodka, one of which was empty as well. The other two were unopened according to police.

Wilson refused AMR but did complain to officers about leg pain so she did not perform the standard field sobriety test. However, officers did have Wilson perform the eye test portion of the field sobriety test which they said she failed. Wilson was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail.

A bond has not been set. Records show Wilson was previously convicted of a DWI in Archer County in 2013.

