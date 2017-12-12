WFPD and Burkburnett students providing Christmas for children in need

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.
Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...
It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.
The family of a man who was gunned down in Wichita Falls is desperately searching for justice.
Democrat Doug Jones wins election to the U.S. Senate from Alabama, as voters in the deeply conservative and heavily Republican state deal a stark political blow to President Donald Trump.
