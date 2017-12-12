WFPD and Burkburnett students providing Christmas for children i - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

WFPD and Burkburnett students providing Christmas for children in need

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Wichita Falls Police Officers Association along with a group of Burkburnett High School students grabbed a shopping cart this morning and finished up an important Christmas wish list.

For several years officers have shopped for presents for their Cops, Kids And Christmas campaign. Officers and students picked up a list full of items a kid asked for this year and wrapped the gifts this afternoon.

This year they shopped for kids who are under the care of the Children's Aid Society, kids who are spending Christmas at United Regional Hospital, and kids who have fallen through hard times this Holiday season. All gifts will be delivered on Friday.

