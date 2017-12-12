52,000 cookies packaged for SAFB airmen

Sheppard Air Force Base spouses gathered Tuesday morning to package 52,000 holiday cookies for the base's annual cookie drive.

They will be given to Airmen in Training. Many are away from their families for the first time for Christmas. It's one way the base supports them during the holiday season.

Reporter Alex Achten will have more on this tradition on Newschannel 6.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved