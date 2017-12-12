WFPD, Students buy presents for Cops, Kids And Christmas

With 13 days left until Christmas, the Wichita Falls Police Officers Association headed to Walmart Tuesday morning for their Cops, Kids, and Christmas campaign.

Police officers grabbed a shopping cart and finished an important Christmas wish list.

Tammy Rice, the President of POA, said they continue doing this campaign every year because they want all kids to have a good Christmas no matter their situation.

"Each of one these kids that are in a bad situation during Christmas, that their Christmas is not ruined," Rice said.

Timothy Johnson, Wichita Falls Police Department PIO, said this campaign helps take away some of the sufferings of children who are separated from their families.

"At the police department we feel like it's a way to get the community involved and to realize that there is a need," Johnson said.

However, they didn't do it alone. 25 Burkburnett High School students that are part of PAL, a mentoring program, stepped up to help buy and wrap gifts.

"I participated last year and it was a lot of fun so I thought it would be a great opportunity to come back and do the same thing and just help give back to the community once again," Jaxx Vale, PAL student said

This year they shopped for kids under the care of the Children's Aid Society, kids who are spending Christmas at United Regional hospital and kids who have fallen through hard times this holiday season.

"I think it's wonderful," Brittany Andrajack, PAL Sponsor said. "It's just so good for our students to see the flip side of many different things. You just don't know the personal battles that people could be going through."

All of the presents will be delivered Friday.

