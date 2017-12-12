Trio arrested for organized criminal activity in Wichita Falls

Three people from Wichita County have been arrested and charged in connection with a burglary of a vehicle in July 2017.

On July 9, officers with the WFPD were dispatched to a home in the 4800 block of Likins Circle in reference to a burglary of a vehicle. The victim said an unknown person got into his vehicle and stolen his wallet and other contents inside the center console.

The victim said his birth certificate and a few debit and credit cards were inside his wallet at the time it was stolen. The victim wife had noticed around 1:30 a.m. the day before, one of his cards was used at the Walmart on Greenbriar.

The victim also said the card has been used at a local Red Box as well. Officers retrieved surveillance video from the Walmart that showed four people using the stolen credit card.

The video was released on social media by the WFPD and local news outlets. One of the suspects, Baylee Moore, 22, came to the station to give a voluntary statement.

Detectives reviewed the video before interviewing Moore and positively identified the other two suspects as Salvador Prieto, Jr., 28, and Mason Hogue, 22.

Moore told officers detailed statements of how the three has been 'car-hopping' in areas of town. Moore said the trio would go car-to-car checking to see if they were unlocked and they would burglarize all the unlocked cars.

Moore told police they burglarized more than 50 to 60 cars during the ongoing spree. She went on to say following the burglaries they went to the Walmart on Greenbriar. Moore said she ran into a friend who walked around with her for a while before going a separate way.

Moore said Prieto and Hogue used the stolen credit cards at Walmart, one of which was the victim's credit card. Moore said the three of them left Walmart in her vehicle.

Moore and Hogue were arrested on Monday and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail. Prieto was already behind bars when his warrant for this incident was served. All three have been charged with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity-Burglary of a Vehicle.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

