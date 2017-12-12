Warmer This Afternoon Ahead of Cold Front

We have a warmer day to look forward to today. While its chilly this morning, this afternoon we'll get a west breeze and sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Another weak cold front will come through this evening. The result is a cooler Thursday, despite sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s for Thursday and Friday. We've made a few adjustments to the weekend forecast. First, Saturday won't be as warm as we originally thought. Also there may be an opportunity to add a slight chance of rain to Saturday night's forecast with a storm system sweeping through then. We'll wait for more weather data before we add rain chances to the seven day forecast.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
