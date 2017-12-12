Hospice Tree of Lights campaign is $52,000 shy of goal

Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign

Hospice of Wichita Falls is $52,000 shy of its $200,000 goal for the Tree of Lights campaign.

This Friday is Radio Day for the annual fundraiser. The public can tune into 102.3 The Bull FM to hear hospice stories and call to make a pledge or donation.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so in the following ways:

* Drop by Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd. from 8 AM to 5 PM

* Call 940-691-0982

* Stop by the Tree of Lights table at Market Street 8 AM to 8 PM

* Online at www.howf.org/tree-of-lights

If the goal is reached by 5 p.m on December 15 the star on the top of the tree will be lit on top of the Chase Bank Tower. It will shine brightly for the rest of the holiday season.

