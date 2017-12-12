Hospice Tree of Lights campaign is $52,000 shy of goal - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Hospice Tree of Lights campaign is $52,000 shy of goal

By Samantha Forester, Digital Reporter
Connect
Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign Donate to Hospice of Wichita Falls Tree of Lights campaign
WICHITA FALLS, Tx (RNN Texoma) -

Hospice of Wichita Falls is $52,000 shy of its $200,000 goal for the Tree of Lights campaign. 

This Friday is Radio Day for the annual fundraiser. The public can tune into 102.3 The Bull FM to hear hospice stories and call to make a pledge or donation.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can do so in the following ways: 

* Drop by Hospice of Wichita Falls at 4909 Johnson Rd. from 8 AM to 5 PM
* Call 940-691-0982
* Stop by the Tree of Lights table at Market Street 8 AM to 8 PM
* Online at www.howf.org/tree-of-lights

If the goal is reached by 5 p.m on December 15 the star on the top of the tree will be lit on top of the Chase Bank Tower. It will shine brightly for the rest of the holiday season. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tillerson softens US stance on possible talks with NKorea

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 5:33 PM EST2017-12-12 22:33:51 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 5:57 AM EST2017-12-13 10:57:08 GMT

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

  • Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

    Trump says female senator 'would do anything' for money

    Monday, December 11 2017 10:43 AM EST2017-12-11 15:43:27 GMT
    Wednesday, December 13 2017 3:18 AM EST2017-12-13 08:18:21 GMT

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged...

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

  • WF Crime Stoppers offers extra cash for tips

    WF Crime Stoppers offers extra cash for tips

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 1:36 AM EST2017-12-13 06:36:18 GMT
    (Source:KAUZ)(Source:KAUZ)

    It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

    It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

    •   
Powered by Frankly