Live coverage of the contentious senate race in Alabama - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Live coverage of the contentious senate race in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

As election results come in Tuesday night, WSFA 12 News will have live coverage from across the state.

Our reporters will have live updates from the watch parties for Roy Moore and Doug Jones. We will also have insight from political analyst Ken Hare.

Along with coverage of the high-profile U.S. Senate special election, we will have coverage of the Alabama Senate District 26 special primary election.

Live streaming coverage will start at 7:30 p.m. and go throughout the night. You can watch live on the WSFA 12 News app on your smartphone, Roku device or Amazon Fire device and on WSFA.com.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the U.S. has discussed with China about how North Korea's nuclear weapons might be secured in case of instability in the reclusive nation.

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

    Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

    It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

    It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

