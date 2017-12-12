Wreaths For Vets prepares for this weekend - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

Wreaths For Vets prepares for this weekend

By Zach Holder, Meteorologist/Reporter
Connect

Christmas is coming up quickly and a local organization is spreading Christmas cheer in an unlikely place. Wreaths For Vets will spend this weekend preparing and putting out wreaths at the Wichita County Cemetery. 

"It's veterans helping veterans is what this is, and it's Christmas time," said Commander of American Legion Post 202, Ray Sluder.

"These people out here, most of them have no one. It's just our way of showing appreciation and doing something for the public," said Wreaths For Vets co-founder, Ray "Tex" Calvert.

This isn't the first time doing this, they've been laying wreaths for years and have only kept adding more.  

"We put two wreaths on two veterans, the next year we put out 300, about 300-350, and the next year about 600, and we're up to I know over 800 that we do now," said Calvert. 

Donations pay for the wreaths and bows that will be displayed at the cemetery through early January. All this week they've been getting everything ready for this weekend.  

"We'll get them ready. There's a lot of them that have to have new bows on them this year. So we get them ready to be put out, load them on the trailer, and be ready to go Sunday afternoon," said Calvert.  

Wreaths For Vets encourages volunteers to come out this weekend for both the preparation and the actual wreath laying. They'll meet at the American Legion Post 202 on Saturday at 2 PM. The address is 1101 E Scott Ave, Wichita Falls, TX.

On Sunday, they'll meet at the Wichita County Cemetery at 1 PM. The address is 890 30th Street, Wichita Falls, TX. 

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved 

  • News HeadlinesNewsMore>>

  • Local business honored with safety award

    Local business honored with safety award

    Friday, December 15 2017 10:41 AM EST2017-12-15 15:41:02 GMT

    The worker's comp commissioner of Texas honored a Wichita Falls business, WPT Power Corporation, and its employees with the Lone Star Safety Award Wednesday.

    The worker's comp commissioner of Texas honored a Wichita Falls business, WPT Power Corporation, and its employees with the Lone Star Safety Award Wednesday.

  • Star Wars fans look forward to seeing The Last Jedi

    Star Wars fans look forward to seeing The Last Jedi

    Friday, December 15 2017 9:17 AM EST2017-12-15 14:17:18 GMT

    The force was strong as theaters at Cinemark 14 Wichita Falls filled up for the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

    The force was strong as theaters at Cinemark 14 Wichita Falls filled up for the premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

  • 8 Year Old is impressed by all Santa does

    8 Year Old is impressed by all Santa does

    Friday, December 15 2017 2:19 AM EST2017-12-15 07:19:04 GMT

    Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit First National Bank of Wichita Falls. A representative told us Mrs. Clause rearranged his schedule so he could be there today.   "It's real special for us because we're really a family oriented bank," Gordon McCain, Retail Sales Leader said, "and it's important for us to see the light in the eyes of the little children coming in and also the adults that come in." Shane Rater came to see Sa...

    Santa took time out of his busy schedule to visit First National Bank of Wichita Falls. A representative told us Mrs. Clause rearranged his schedule so he could be there today.   "It's real special for us because we're really a family oriented bank," Gordon McCain, Retail Sales Leader said, "and it's important for us to see the light in the eyes of the little children coming in and also the adults that come in." Shane Rater came to see Sa...

    •   
Powered by Frankly