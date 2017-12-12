Wreaths For Vets prepares for this weekend

Christmas is coming up quickly and a local organization is spreading Christmas cheer in an unlikely place. Wreaths For Vets will spend this weekend preparing and putting out wreaths at the Wichita County Cemetery.

"It's veterans helping veterans is what this is, and it's Christmas time," said Commander of American Legion Post 202, Ray Sluder.

"These people out here, most of them have no one. It's just our way of showing appreciation and doing something for the public," said Wreaths For Vets co-founder, Ray "Tex" Calvert.

This isn't the first time doing this, they've been laying wreaths for years and have only kept adding more.

"We put two wreaths on two veterans, the next year we put out 300, about 300-350, and the next year about 600, and we're up to I know over 800 that we do now," said Calvert.

Donations pay for the wreaths and bows that will be displayed at the cemetery through early January. All this week they've been getting everything ready for this weekend.

"We'll get them ready. There's a lot of them that have to have new bows on them this year. So we get them ready to be put out, load them on the trailer, and be ready to go Sunday afternoon," said Calvert.

Wreaths For Vets encourages volunteers to come out this weekend for both the preparation and the actual wreath laying. They'll meet at the American Legion Post 202 on Saturday at 2 PM. The address is 1101 E Scott Ave, Wichita Falls, TX.

On Sunday, they'll meet at the Wichita County Cemetery at 1 PM. The address is 890 30th Street, Wichita Falls, TX.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved