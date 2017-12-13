HS hoops scores and highlights, Dec. 12 - KAUZ-TV: Newschannel 6 Now | Wichita Falls, TX

HS hoops scores and highlights, Dec. 12

By Adam Ostrow, Sports Anchor
Connect
Hirschi's boys huddle during a timeout in their game at Rider Tuesday / Source: KAUZ Hirschi's boys huddle during a timeout in their game at Rider Tuesday / Source: KAUZ
WICHITA FALLS, TX (KAUZ) -

Girls

District 5-5A

Wichita Falls  29 (0-2)
Rider              36 (1-1)

District 8-3A

Boyd    21 (0-1)
Bowie  60 (1-0)

Holliday    68 (1-0)
City View  28 (0-1)
HOL: Ambri Harrigal 16 pts, Kersten Boyd/Bree Zellers 13 each

Henrietta    13 (0-1)
Jacksboro  78 (1-0)

#22 Nocona  49 (0-1)
Paradise       55 (1-0)

District 21-1A

Bellevue      45 (1-0)
Forestburg  40 (0-1)

Prairie Valley  47 (1-0)
Gold-Burg      16 (0-1)
PV: Sydni Messer 11 pts

Slidell      48 (1-0)
Saint Jo  34 (0-1)

Non-District

Newcastle  52
Hirschi        73
NEW: Arryn Eli 16 pts, KC Shields 13

Graham           45
#17 Seymour  48

#5 Windthorst  68
Iowa Park        31
(at A.A.C. in Dallas)
WIN: Tatum Veitenheimer 23 pts, Claire Hemmi 14

#14 Archer City  50
Vernon               52
AC: Kacey Hasley 21 pts

Petrolia   39
Poolville  51
PET: Lindy Alexander 18 pts

Quanah     63
Northside  29

Throckmorton  28
Benjamin         54
BEN: Myca Flowers 17 pts

Perrin-Whitt        31
#6 Notre Dame  46
ND: Trisha Palomo 14 pts

Boys

Non-District

#16 Hirschi  46
Rider           54

Holliday          43
Wichita Falls  44

Burkburnett    53
FW Christian  65
BURK: Kendarius Horton 22 pts, Jalen White 12

Graham           51
Mineral Wells  36

Olney         45
Iowa Park  64
(at A.A.C. in Dallas)

City View  64
Vernon     54

Windthorst  37
Henrietta    41
WIN: Coby Schroeder 10 pts
HEN: Mason Marchman 14 pts

Blue Ridge    28
#12 Nocona  54

Petrolia   43
Poolville  65
PET: Dayton Romines 14 pts

Quanah     59
Northside  15

Boyd        60
Bellevue  54

Era             36
Gold-Burg  46
GB: Coplin Miller 20 pts

Paradise     48
Forestburg  50

Prairie Valley  54
Alvord             57

Saint Jo  55
Tioga      51

Copyright 2017 KAUZ Sports All Rights Reserved

  • SportsMore>>

  • HS hoops scores and highlights, Dec. 12

    HS hoops scores and highlights, Dec. 12

    Wednesday, December 13 2017 12:49 AM EST2017-12-13 05:49:00 GMT
    Hirschi's boys huddle during a timeout in their game at Rider Tuesday / Source: KAUZHirschi's boys huddle during a timeout in their game at Rider Tuesday / Source: KAUZ

    Scores and highlights from a busy Tuesday that included big boys' non-district games and district openers for a few girls districts

    Scores and highlights from a busy Tuesday that included big boys' non-district games and district openers for a few girls districts

  • HS basketball scores and highlights, Dec. 11

    HS basketball scores and highlights, Dec. 11

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 12:38 AM EST2017-12-12 05:38:11 GMT
    Noah Caldwell (44) scored a game-high 19 points in Electra's win over Crowell on Monday / Source: KAUZNoah Caldwell (44) scored a game-high 19 points in Electra's win over Crowell on Monday / Source: KAUZ

    Scores from Monday night and highlights of Crowell's boys at Electra

    Scores from Monday night and highlights of Crowell's boys at Electra

  • Taylor named LSC offensive player of the week

    Taylor named LSC offensive player of the week

    Tuesday, December 12 2017 12:36 AM EST2017-12-12 05:36:49 GMT
    FILE: MSU's Whitney Taylor goes to the basket for two of her 14 points against Tarleton State / Source: KAUZFILE: MSU's Whitney Taylor goes to the basket for two of her 14 points against Tarleton State / Source: KAUZ

    Whitney Taylor poured in a season-high 18 points to lead Midwestern State to a road win over Angelo State last week to earn Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors

    Whitney Taylor poured in a season-high 18 points to lead Midwestern State to a road win over Angelo State last week to earn Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors

    •   
Powered by Frankly