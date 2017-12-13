WF family searching for justice

It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

It's the season of giving, and the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is giving out more cash for your tips.

The family of a man who was gunned down in Wichita Falls is desperately searching for justice.

The son of Rufino Pacheco said he feels his dad's death was senseless, and as they grieve, police are asking for help to bring this family some peace.

This tragedy is Crime Stoppers' Crime of the Week.

Alejandro Pacheco is hoping it will shed some light on this case and answers to who killed his father, will be uncovered.

The shooting happened on October 14.

Police said that night the 52-year-old turned onto Yale Avenue when a pickup truck drove up behind him.



Pacheco and a man from inside that truck both got out of their vehicles and started talking when the deadly shot rang out from inside the pickup.



“My brother called me and had told me he had been shot, and so we rushed over to the hospital,” said Alejandro Pacheco.

After undergoing surgeries, his dad passed away.

“We were shocked, we didn’t want to believe it,” said Pacheco.



The father of three leaves behind his wife, a 9-month-old grandbaby and many memories.

“Always full of life, he loved ranches, horses was his passion, he loved agriculture, he was a loving and caring dad and husband,” Pacheco said. “He just loved to help everybody out.”



Alejandro and his family are now asking for help putting his father's killer behind bars.



“Our family needs closure,” he said. “The last thing we want to do is see these guys walking straight passed us knowing they’ve caused a lot of harm.”



Just because it is the Crime of the Week does not mean detectives are without leads.

Officer Brian Bohn, Coordinator of the Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers, said they know there are people out there with information.



“We're just asking those individuals to come forward and give us that little bit of information that we need to go out here and catch the subject that is responsible for this crime,” said Officer Bohn. “Hopefully that, in turn, does give the family the closure that they're looking for.”



Pacheco said that night his dad was visiting his uncle and believes he was shot because of a road rage incident.

If you have any information about this crime call (940) 322-9888. You never have to give your name and in hopes of finding some answers this holiday

season an extra $200 is being offered through January 9.

All total, tips that lead to an arrest, in this case, could land you $2,700.

Copyright 2017 RNN Texoma All Rights Reserved